Astro mean girl' apologizes for making fun of Jackie La Bonita over viral TikTok

On April 22, a popular social media influencer, Jackie La Bonita, took the internet by storm by posting a TikTok video of herself taking selfies while reportedly attending a game recently.

Why is La Bonita trending?

The video shared by La Bonita has received over 42.5 million views on TikTok. In the video, she called out the two women for purportedly bullying her. La Bonita said that “Watch my confidence disappear after these random girls make fun of me for taking pics.” In the video, the two ladies sitting behind laugh and mock the influencer for taking photos and call her "lame." Lina further added, “Realizing they were talking about me. Feeling super self-conscious. I wanted to cry,” The pair's treatment of La Bonita causes her to become noticeably distraught. La Bonita tries to continue photographing the baseball game, but the two women visibly disturb her. The two women faced huge backlash from social media user, including American rapper, Cardi B.

Astros Mean Girl apologizes to La Bonita

As soon as the video was shared on TikTok, it quickly went viral and left social media users furious and shocked. After facing widespread backlash, one of the women in the alleged video issued an apology for making fun of La Bonita. She said, “I understand that my actions may have caused you (La Bonita) to feel scared, disrespected, and hurt, and I want to acknowledge that what I did was wrong,” She continued saying that she was caught off guard when the cameraman was taking photos of her during the incident. She felt disrespected and violated. She further said, “While this does not excuse my subsequent behavior towards Jackie and others, I do want to acknowledge that I was feeling vulnerable and reactive in the moment.”

