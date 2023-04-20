ASTRO member Moonbin no more; 7 things to know about the 25-year-old artist

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

ASTRO member Moonbin passed away at 25 years of age on April 19. According to initial reports by Korean media outlets, the singer and actor was found by his manager at his Gangnam residence. Later, his agency, Fantagio shared an official statement on the group’s social media accounts confirming the news.

Who was Moonbin?

Moon Bin, born on January 26, 1998, in Cheongju, South Korea was a singer and actor. A member of the boy group ASTRO, Moonbin first debuted on February 23, 2016, with the group’s debut album ‘Spring Up’. Originally a sextet, member Rocky left the group on February 28, 2023, following the expiration of his contract.

7 things to know about Moonbin

1. Moonbin started acting at a very young age. His first feature was in TVXQ’s ‘Balloons’ music video.

2. Moonbin’s official acting debut was as actor Kim Bum’s younger version in the K-drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’ also starring Lee Min Ho, Koo Hye Sun, and more.

3. Moonbin participated in Fantagio’s boy group project called iTeen.

4. Moonbin along with other ASTRO members, MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun Woo, Rocky, and Yoon San Ha, starred in a web drama called ‘To Be Continued’ before his debut.

5. Moonbin was in the high teen drama ‘Moments of Eighteen’ alongside Ong Seong Woo, Kim Hyang Gi, Shin Seung Ho, and Kang Ki Young.

6. Moonbin re-debuted with fellow ASTRO member Yoon San Ha in the group’s first subunit Moonbin & Sanha on September 14, 2020.

7. Moonbin, along with Yoon San Ha and VERIVERY’s Kangmin were the MCs for the MBC M Korean music show ‘Show Champion’ from March 4, 2020, to October 26, 2022.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​