ASTRO members Cha Eun Woo and Yoon Sanha share a special festive cover of iconic song Last Christmas; Watch

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Yoon Sanha have shared a special Christmas present for their fans. On December 24, the duo released a festive video featuring themselves covering the iconic X-Mas song, Last Christmas. The song was originally released by the pop duo Wham in 1984. Since then, this winter song has been covered by various artists worldwide. ASTRO members decided to give their twist to Johnny Orlando’s version of Last Christmas.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Sanha share a beautiful cover of Last Christmas

ASTRO members Cha Eun Woo and Yoon Sanha usher in the holiday season with a fun Christmas outing, decorations, and a beautiful rendition of Last Christmas for AROHA (ASTRO’s fandom name). In the video, the duo is seen all decked up for the festivities and they indulge in a playful recording session. The video also features footage of their outing as they are having a blast while posing in front of the X-Mas tree. Their adorable bromance makes the song all more joyful!

Yoon Sanha posted the song with the following message:

“Hello, this is Sanha.

Merry Christmas to all

I recorded this duet ‘Sanight’ with my dear Cha Eun Woo hyung (older brother). I think this is the first Sanight video that I sang as a duet. I had a fun time recording the song and filming it. We also went out to see a pretty Christmas tree together.

Have a warm Christmas!”

More about ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Yoon Sanha

K-pop boy group ASTRO was formed through a talent development program called iTeen Boys, initiated by agency FANTAGIO. The group debuted in February 2016, with an EP titled Spring Up. Since then the group has enthralled the audience with diverse music albums such as Winter Dream (2017), All Light (2019), All Yours (2021) and more.

Talking about the solo activities of ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, the singer will be hosting his first-ever fan concert titled 2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator. He will be performing across Asian countries, kick-starting the tour with the first halt in Seoul on 17 February 2024.

Meanwhile, Yoon Sanha starred in a historical drama titled Joseon Chefs. The K-pop idol was also part of ASTRO’s sub-unit called Moonbin & Sanha, which was disbanded on April 19, 2023, following the unfortunate passing of Moonbin.

