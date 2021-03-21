  1. Home
ASTRO members show their duality in stylish twin concept photos from their forthcoming album, All Yours

All Yours is ASTRO's second full-length album, to release in April.
ASTRO members show their duality in stylish twin concept photos from their forthcoming album, All Yours
What makes Korean artists' comeback different from western artists' comeback? The answer is the build-up and hype around it. Korean artists share interesting snippets from their new music, to entice and excite fans for their comeback. The teasers and snippets are not only high-concept but well detailed and executed too. This makes fans' patient wait worth all the effort! On March 20, Fantagio, ASTRO's label, shared not one but two concept photos from ASTRO's upcoming album titled, All Yours. Fantagio shared the new concept photos via their official Twitter. 

In the first photo, you can see the members channel their inner punk-rock vibe in this goth themed concept photo. All the members are wearing shiny jackets and sporting kohl-rimmed eyes, as they pose against Venetian blind silhouettes and purple lights. In the second concept photo, the boys look modish, as they channel the 90s heartthrob vibe in this denim-styled photoshoot. The white wall provides the perfect backdrop to accentuate their handsome features. 'ASTRO 2nd Full Album. All Yours' is written in blue on the concept photos. You can check out the twin concept photos below:

Previously, ASTRO members shared a stunning concept photo, where the members were seen sporting black and white outfits, against a red backdrop. ASTRO’s previous full group comeback was in May 2020 with Knock, and Moonbin and Sanha made their sub-unit debut with, Bad Idea in September 2020. ASTRO will be releasing All Yours on April 5 KST. 

ALSO READ: ASTRO unveils stunning first concept photo of their upcoming comeback, All Yours

Arohas, are you excited for ASTRO's comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

