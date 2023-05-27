ASTRO Moonbin's closest friends keep their promise, visit his family's chicken restaurant; Fans touched

The bond between friends is often cherished, and the memory of a lost loved one holds a special place in our hearts. In a heartwarming display of friendship and remembrance, the closest friends of the late ASTRO member Moonbin recently visited the chicken restaurant owned by Moonbin's family. This beautiful gesture has left fans grateful and they were touched by the enduring friendship and loyalty shared among these individuals.

A promise fulfilled: Fans overflow with gratitude

News has been making its way through the ASTRO fandom about the heartwarming visits by Moonbin's closest friends to a quaint eatery called 'Barun Chicken' in Gongneung, owned by Moonbin's aunt. Initially, the existence of this restaurant was a well-kept secret known only to a select few Moonbin's devoted fans. Adorning the walls of the establishment were the signatures of various artists, including the cherished autograph of Moonbin's sister, Sua, who is a member of Billlie, and other members of Billlie as well. However, recent eyewitness accounts from fans reveal that the number of signatures adorning the walls of 'Barun Chicken' has multiplied, with Moonbin's dear friends leaving their marks as well. Among these heartfelt additions are signatures from SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, Jeonghan, and DK; VIVIZ's SinB and Umji; IMFACT's Ungjae; Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung; and, of course, Moonbin's fellow ASTRO member, Sanha.

These visits and the growing collection of signatures serve as a touching tribute to the bond shared between Moonbin and his closest friends. The 'Barun Chicken' restaurant has become a symbolic gathering place where cherished memories and heartfelt connections continue to flourish, allowing Moonbin's spirit to live on in the hearts of those who hold him dear.

Honoring Moonbin's Legacy: A testament to true friendship

Moonbin, a beloved member of the popular boy group ASTRO, left a lasting impact on his fans and those closest to him. Despite his untimely passing, his memory continues to live on through the love and support of his friends. The hearts of numerous fans were deeply touched upon learning that Moonbin's close friends from the 1998-line, including Seungkwan, SinB, Umji, and Ungjae, were faithfully fulfilling the personal promises they made to their beloved friend. Within their heartfelt letters addressed to Moonbin, these idols had pledged to "take care of the people dear to you (Moonbin)." SinB, in particular, had written, "Bin, you asked me to be there for Sua and your parents. Rest assured, I will fulfill your request without fail."

This display of unwavering loyalty and genuine friendship has resonated profoundly with fans, who admire the 1998-line idols for their commitment to honoring Moonbin's wishes even in his absence. The heartfelt promises made by Seungkwan, SinB, Umji, and Ungjae serve as a testament to the enduring bond they shared with Moonbin, bringing comfort and solace to both his devoted fans and his beloved family.

In reaction to this heartfelt gesture, fans expressed their emotions through heartfelt comments such as, "Moonbin truly possessed a remarkable spirit," "This is bringing tears to my eyes... I hope Moonbin can witness this as well," "Let's support them by patronizing their businesses without causing any inconvenience," and many others. These comments reflect the deep appreciation and admiration fans hold for Moonbin's genuine character and the meaningful connections he had with his friends. The overwhelming sentiment expressed by fans underscores the profound impact Moonbin had on their lives and the desire to honor his memory in a positive and considerate manner.

