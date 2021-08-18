ASTRO to release Japanese version of ‘All Good’ on THIS date

ASTRO is not stopping anytime soon! The group will release the Japanese version of ‘All Good’, a song from their second full-length album ‘All Yours’ on various streaming platforms including Apple Music, iTunes and Spotify on August 25. It was previously revealed via TOKYO MX’s 25th-anniversary drama ‘Various Lives’ as an OST on July 9.

It was revealed that ASTRO’s leader Jinjin had a major role to play in the writing and composing of the Japanese version of the song. It received a lot of support and love from fans all around the globe as ASTRO’s album ‘All Yours’ topped Oricon’s weekly album chart and has already been certified Platinum by Gaon charts.

Earlier this month, ASTRO released another record-breaking album ‘SWITCH ON’. The album consists of six new tracks and received a lot of support from fans. Along with topping album charts in South Korea, the EP also topped Japan’s Oricon’s ‘Overseas Album Chart’ and Tower Record ‘Album Chart’ along with landing second on the ‘Weekly Album Chart’.

‘SWITCH ON’s title song ‘After Midnight’ is a high-end upbeat summer song with a cool and energetic vibe. The music video has a playful and interesting choreography along with amazing vocals and the members’ perfect visuals. It has garnered over 28 Million views on YouTube already!

Fans cannot wait to stream the Japanese version of ‘All Good’ and are eagerly anticipating the next big thing that the boy group will bring to the table.

