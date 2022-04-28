ASTRO to return with third full album ‘Drive to the Starry Road’ on THIS date

On April 5, a music industry official reported that boy group ASTRO will be making their full group comeback in May, and that the group was in the final stages of preparation for the same. In response to these reports, the group’s agency Fantagio confirmed the news. Following this, on April 25, Fantagio dropped the first teaser for ASTRO’s May comeback!

ASTRO will be returning with the group’s third full length album, titled ‘Drive to the Starry Road’, on May 16 at 6 pm KST (2.30 pm IST). The teaser is in the form of a gif, featuring a blue, open-roof car, parked against a soft blue sky. Check out the teaser, below:

The group followed this news with an official ‘Scheduler’, dropped on April 26, outlining everything that we can expect leading up to the release. Starting from the track list to six rounds of individual concept photos, a group concept photo, a highlight medley and more, ASTRO has non-stop excitement lined up for their fans!

In keeping with the release schedule, ASTRO unveiled the highly anticipated track list for ‘Drive to the Starry Road’ on April 27. The album will contain a total of 11 songs, with the title track being ‘Candy Sugar Pop’. Reportedly, the title track not only expresses ASTRO's unique refreshing colour but also conveys a bright and lively atmosphere, full of excitement and tinged with a sweet and humorous mood. As ASTRO’s members have participated extensively in this album, anticipation is extremely high for their comeback.

Stay tuned for more updates!

