ASTRO reveals album cover and mood sampler ; Here’s everything we know about ‘SWITCH ON’ so far

Are you ready for ASTRO’s highly anticipated album yet? Because fans certainly cannot keep calm as ASTRO reveals album cover, teaser photos and the first group mood sampler for their eighth mini album ‘SWITCH ON’. On 20 July, the first images of the album cover were released on Twitter. It is a collage of all the members, designed in a funky, multicoloured palate. The two different covers canvas the shades of blue, red and black and green and yellow respectively.

Here’s a look of ‘SWITCH ON’s’ album cover-

The mood sampler, released on YouTube and Twitter shows the boys in white t-shirts and blue jeans, looking calm and happy. They smile together with a folder in their hands and subtly but impactfully boast their charms. The fresh beat in the background hints a soothing summer vibe and thus, fans have immediately started discussing what the song might actually bring to the table.

Earlier this month, ‘Fantagio Music’ announced the boy group’s comeback with the first teaser photo, followed by announcing the name of the album with a moving poster. Ever since then, the group has continuously teased fans with each member’s individual teaser photos, every member looking jaw-droppingly handsome, showing-off their individual charisma with a special focus on the detailed visuals of all the members.

‘SWITCH ON’ is planned to be released on August 2 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The

comeback is only after 3 months of release of the song ‘ONE’, which has garnered almost 30 Million views on YouTube so far.

So what do you expect from the album?