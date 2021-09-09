ASTRO’s ‘After Midnight’ reaches THIS milestone

On September 8 around 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST), ASTRO broke its own personal record as the music video for ‘After Midnight’ garnered over 30 million views on YouTube. The song was released as the title song of their super hit eighth mini-album ‘SWITCH ON’, released on August 2.

The song ‘After Midnight’ gained a lot of attention from K-pop enthusiasts all across the globe on its release, ranking high not only on South Korea’s domestic charts but also topped iTunes ‘Top Song’ and ‘Top Album’ charts in over 37 regions.

Musically, ‘After Midnight’ has a funky theme with heavy bass music and a catchy rhythm. The song has playful lyrics revolving around love.

The members look captivating in their colourful and refreshing outfits, enjoying their time together while singing and dancing to the incredible song.

Here’s the music video for ‘After Midnight’.

The album ‘Switch On’ consists of a total of six unique tracks- ‘After Midnight’, ‘Footprint’, ‘Waterfall’, ‘Sunset Sky’, ‘MY ZONE’ and ‘Don’t Worry’. All the songs together reveal ASTRO’s past, present and future.

ASTRO debuted in 2016 under the agency Fantagio with their debut single ‘Hide & Seek’ and the EP ‘Spring Up’. The boy group consists of a total of six members- MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eunwoo, Moon Bin, Rocky and Yoon San Ha.

ASTRO recently released an exclusive single with UNIVERSE called ‘ALIVE’. The boys have also appeared in the UNIVERSE original entertainment show 'SPACE FORCE A: SECRET GOLDEN BOWL as cadet A6 of the Space Air Force Academy in the past.

ALSO READ: Cha Eun Woo in talks for a role in the upcoming drama ‘Sweet and Sour Chicken’

What is your favourite song from ASTRO’s ‘Switch On’? Let us know in the comments below.