ASTRO’s agency warns fans about making prank calls to MJ’s military base

ASTRO member MJ enlisted in the military on May 9 becoming the first one from the six-piece to opt for his mandatory service this year. During the group’s recent fan meeting, MJ revealed that he planned to enlist soon ahead of the release of the group’s third full-length album ‘Drive to the Starry Road’ in the military band.

On May 31, ASTRO’s agency Fantagio released an official notice on the group’s fan cafe asking fans to refrain from calling his military base. They have warned them about taking legal action and severe punishment in case of continued prank calls.

“Hello.

This is Fantagio.

We’d like to thank all the fans who have supported ASTRO’s MJ, who started his military service on May 9.

Recently, the number of cases of prank calls to MJ's military bases is increasing. The unnecessary prank calls greatly interfere with MJ’s training.

In addition, prank calls made several times are subject to punishment, and prank calls to military bases are subject to more severe punishment.

For MJ’s smooth military service, please refrain from making unnecessary prank calls, and please note that legal action may be taken if prank calls continue after this announcement.

We will continue to do our best in various ways to ensure MJ’s smooth military service.”

ASTRO consists of 6 members, Jinjin, MJ, Cha Eun Woo, Rocky, Moonbin & Yoon Sanha. They debuted in February 2016 with the mini-album 'Spring Up'. The group released their third full-length album ‘Drive to the Starry Road’ with lead single ‘Candy Sugar Pop’ on May 16.

