ASTRO’s awaited unit ‘JinJin&Rocky’ look dapper and hip in the new concept photos for ‘Restore’

The new concept photos unveiled the 'Staycation' version.The concept photo taken indoors by utilizing the meaning of the new word 'Staycation' draws attention as JinJin & Rocky's unique atmosphere radiates. Wearing an intensely colored velvet material training suit, the relaxed pose and eyes that seem to have removed power are enough to raise the heart rate of global fans.

In particular, JinJin, who had blue-toned hair color, and Rocky, who wore red, created a harmonious chemistry with contrasting colors. Expectations are also rising about how the two people's sporty atmosphere and harmony will be melted into a new performance. Starting with the photos released on January 3rd, JinJin & Rocky will release four concept photos in two versions, 'Staycation' and 'Vacation', until January 7th. In line with the unit debut, interest is gathering in what kind of visuals will provide a vacation-like pleasure.

'Restore' is a mini-album that ASTRO's leader and main rapper JinJin and rapper Rocky first formed as a unit. The two, who have recorded a number of self-composed songs on ASTRO's album, are actively participating in the writing, composing, and producing of all 5 the songs, including the title song 'Just Breathe' as ​​well as their own solo songs, as a 'funky duo' this time.

Expectations are high as to what kind of music and stage JinJin & Rocky will perform with the funky dance pop 'Just Breath', which has an impressive rhythmic melody like the released concept photo mood, and opens the door to their activities in 2022.

