ASTRO’s ‘Candy Sugar Pop’, ‘Blue Flame’, ‘One’ and more: Which is your favourite title track?

ASTRO is a South Korean boy band formed by Fantagio that debuted in 2016. The group is composed of six members: MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eunwoo, Moonbin, Rocky and Yoon San-ha. They debuted with the single ‘Hide & Seek’ from their debut EP ‘Spring Up’, and were subsequently named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016.

On January 16, they released their first full-length album, the first album release in general following their 8-month period hiatus, All Light featuring the lead single ‘All Night;. To further promote their first full-length album the group announced ‘The 2nd ASTROAD Tour’, which included cities across Asia and North America. On January 21, 2019, their label Fantagio announced four US shows following their 2nd Tapei Tour, to conclude with further tour dates in Asia. On January 29, Astro gained their first music show award during promotions for their release ‘All Night’ on the SBS MTV music program The Show.

On December 27, 2021, Fantagio confirmed that members Jinjin and Rocky will form ASTRO's second sub-unit called ‘Jinjin & Rocky’. They debuted with the extended play ‘Restore’ on January 17. On February 22, 2022, Fantagio announced that ASTRO will hold their annual fan meet to commemorate their anniversary since debut. During the fan meeting, MJ announced he would enlist in the military as part of his mandatory military service on May 9, making him the first Astro member to serve. He will enter the military band for his service.

On May 16, ASTRO released their third full-length album ‘Drive to the Starry Road’, and its lead single ‘Candy Sugar Pop’.The album featured solo songs performed by all six members. On May 24, they received their first win for ‘Candy Sugar Pop’ on The Show.

