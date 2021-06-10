ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and actor Shin Sung Rok decide to leave variety show Master In The House for THIS reason

Read on to find out why Shin Sung Rok and Cha Eun Woo are leaving the popular variety show here.

SBS’ popular variety show Master In The House cast members Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO and actor Shin Sung Rok have decided to leave the show. The decision comes after the artists’ careful discussion of the artists wanting to focus more on their main careers. Episode 177 on June 20 will mark their last appearance on the variety show.

In a statement released today Master In The House, the company announced the news and expressed gratitude to both Shin Sung Rok and Cha Eun Woo for being with them in all the laughter and sorrows. Here’s their entire statement:

“Hello,

This is the SBS ‘Master In The House’ production team.

Cast members Shin Sung Rok and Cha Eun Woo who have been with us in joy and in sorrow, will be leaving ‘Master in the House’ after the broadcast on June 20.

After careful discussion, the production team decided to respect the decisions of the two members who want to focus more on their main careers.

We share our deep gratitude to the two brothers Shin Sung Rok and Cha Eun Woo, who always gave us many laughs on ‘Master in the House’.

We will continue to support them in the future.”

SBS’ weekly variety show Master In The House, also known as All The Butlers, is a popular show both in Korea and overseas. It has a unique concept where cast members stay for two days and one night at the house of famous celebrities’ from various fields. The current cast, excluding Shin Sung Rok and Cha Eun Woo, are Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyung, and Kim Dong Hyun.

