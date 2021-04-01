ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo to Bae Suzy & more: Korean celebrities who want to get married ASAP!

While dating is usually a no-no in the Korean entertainment industry, here are some celebs who have confessed to wanting to find their soulmate as soon as possible! Read on to know who they are!

Whether an ordinary person or a celebrity, marriage is a huge deal for everyone. But it might just be a tad bit bigger deal for our South Korean celebrities. Considering the fact that (especially) for K-Pop celebs, dating is always hush-hush or a strict no, marriage is a leap of faith.

Why? Because it thrives on the love of fans. Because some die-hard fans can easily blur the line between a celebrity-love and an ordinary love, which leads to them thinking they own a certain artist and their life. That’s why many agencies have the ‘no dating’ clause in their contract as even a simple conversation between a female and male idol is made into a ‘X and Y are dating, here’s proof’ videos or articles. Having said that, there are some celebrities who have been open about their desire of wanting to get married as soon as possible! These range from finding a life partner to having less age difference between their child and them.

Cha Eun Woo

How can we not start the list with ASTRO’s ‘face genius’ Cha Eun Woo? The 24-year-old idol singer and actor talked about wanting to get married just recently! He made headlines when he shed tears and put his heart on the sleeve in the Master In The House episode where they called successful married celebrity couples. The reason he wants to get married quickly is because he really wants to have someone who he can share his most embarrassing stories and vulnerable sides with. We sincerely hope he finds someone soon! We’ll definitely cheer him on till he doesn’t and even after he does!

Bae Suzy

The Start Up lead Bae Suzy talked about her desire of wanting to get married quickly back in SBS’s Mignight TV Entertainment in 2014. Her reason behind this choice of hers is probably one that is both common and uncommon at the same time - that of having a lesser age gap between her and her child. Why? So that she can spend more (fun) time with them, travel to fun places and share conversations. That’s a pretty logical reason, we would say!

BTOB’s Eunkwang

Guess Bae Suzy isn’t the only one who wants to be a young parent! BTOB’s charming member Eunkwang also shared a similar sentiment while talking about getting married fast in MBN’s ‘Real Men and Women’ back in 2018. As this was before his military enlistment, he said that when he would return from the military, he would be around 30 and after some more promotions he'd want to get married quickly as he would touch his mid-30s! Major reason for this is because he wants to become a young dad! The BTOB leader was discharged from the service in April 2020 and is currently 30 years old.

Jeon Jong Seo

The award-winning Burning actress is another celebrity who did not shy away from talking about her dream on a broadcast. Jeon Jong Seo made an appearance on the show Knowing Bros and shared her desire about wanting to get married early, among other things. She shared that as her priority in life is happiness, she wants to get married soon. How did she equate happiness to marriage? Because she grew up watching her parents live a happy married life and expressed that she would want that kind of life for herself too. Whatever brings you happiness, Jeon Jong Seo, we’ll be with you!

Somi (former member of I.O.I)

Next up we have the former member of the girl group I.O.I, Somi. She’s the youngest person on the list who has expressed her desire of getting married early! On SBS’ ‘Law of the Jungle’, the soloist shared that she wants to get married fast so as to live a happy, stable life. The funny part is when they asked her the ideal age, she said 27 (26 in international age)! And the singer has just crossed 20 years (in international age) of age on March 9 this year!

Bonus:

Trot singer Lim Young Woong also shared his dream of wanting to marry early because he believes he can be a good father to his children. Growing up with a single mother, he always had the desire to be the best father!

What do you think about these pretty, heartwarming confessions of celebs? Do you know of any other celeb who wants to get married fast? Let us know in the comments below!

