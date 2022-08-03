ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo cast for next lead role following ‘True Beauty’? Fantagio responds

ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo has reportedly been cast in his next lead role. According to reports, the 25 year old actor has been approached for the character of the main lead in upcoming drama ‘This relationship is irresistible’ (literal translation). The drama has been written by Noh Ji Seol of '100 Days My Prince' and will be directed by Nam Ji Hoon of 'Oh My Baby' and ‘Kiss Sixth Sense’.

‘이 연애는 불가항력' is the story of an irresistible romance between a woman who obtains a mysterious forbidden book that was sealed away about 300 years ago and a man gets involved in the matters relating to the book. Reportedly, Cha Eun Woo has been offered the role of Jang Shin Yu, who is a lawyer as well as a judicial advisor.

The character of Jang Shin Yu is that of a perfect man with unbelievably stunning visuals, a perfect form, good humor, mannerly speech, and even athletic abilities. He is known for his faultless demeanour however he one day gets involved in a longtime curse that has been passed down from the Joseon era.

According to his agency, Fantagio, he has been offered the role and is currently reviewing it among other offers. They continued, saying that nothing has been decided so far. Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo also recently completed the filming of his upcoming drama ‘Island’ in which he stars opposite Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, and Sung Joon. The K-drama is expected to air later this year.

