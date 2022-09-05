ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo CONFIRMS his next K-drama lead role to be in ‘A Good Day to Be a Dog’

ASTRO member and popular Korean actor Cha Eun Woo has confirmed his next role. Set to be a TV series adaptation of a popular webtoon, ‘A Good Day to Be a Dog’, the drama is expected to be produced with the same name. Dipping toes into the fantasy romance genre, Cha Eun Woo will be the male lead with the female role and actor being unannounced so far.

‘A Good Day to Be a Dog’ is the story of a woman who is known to turn into a dog every time she kisses a man. This has been a generational curse on the females of her family, being carried on for decades now. The ‘catch’ is that there’s only one person who can undo her unfortunate curse and that is someone who is afraid of dogs because of a past traumatic event.

In comes Jin Seo Won, the character to be played by Cha Eun Woo who fears the presence of dogs around him due to a childhood incident. On September 5, the show’s production team confirmed the participation of Cha Eun Woo in the lead role. The idol-actor himself previously spoke to his fans directly and reportedly confirmed his appearance during a recent solo fan-meeting.

His character of Jin Seo Won, is of a boy who usually hides behind his serious and steadfast tendencies that are matched with sharp looks, when in reality he has a traumatic past. His sadness slowly comes to light as he witnesses a life-changing event that turns his life around and makes him change. ‘A Good Day to Be a Dog’ is reportedly set to begin filming in October. Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo will next appear in ‘Island’ alongside Lee Da Hee.

