ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo joins Rebel Wilson & Charles Melton cast in upcoming K-Pop based Hollywood film

On July 1, Cha Eun Woo recently received an offer to appear in 'K-Pop: Lost in America' and is discussing it positively. For this, Cha Eun Woo's side is said to be preparing for filming after partially rearranging the schedule for the second half of this year. It seems Cha Eun Woo will enter Hollywood by appearing in the K-pop star movie 'K-Pop: Lost in America', directed by Yoon Je Gyun and co-produced by CJ Group Vice Chairman Lee Mi Kyung and Hollywood producer Linda Obst.

'K-Pop: Lost in America' (working title) is about a K-pop boy group who is about to debut overseas in New York two days before their showcase, and accidentally goes to Texas by mistake and tries to somehow go to New York without money, time or mobile phone. The production team has been preparing for casting actors to play K-pop roles in movies in various ways, including auditions.

After going through various discussions and processes, it is said that Cha Eun Woo, a K-pop idol who has acting skills, was selected as the main character. Cha Eun Woo, who appeared in the drama 'True Beauty', ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’ and more, entered the US market as an actor as well as a K-pop idol.

But there are variables. 'K-Pop: Lost in America' was originally scheduled to be filmed this fall, but filming may be delayed due to various circumstances. Since Cha Eun Woo has a very tight schedule like a popular idol, there are variables as the filming schedule and other schedules may overlap.

Meanwhile, according to an American media outlet, Hollywood actors Rebel Wilson and Charles Melton will appear in 'K-Pop: Lost in America'. Rebel Wilson is an actor well known for her roles in 'Senior Year', 'The Hustle' and ‘Pitch Perfect'. Charles Melton appeared in the TV series 'Riverdale' and the movie 'The Sun is Also a Star'.

