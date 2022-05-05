ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo & Moonbin look drop dead gorgeous in new concept photos for ‘Drive to the Starry Road’

On May 5, ASTRO unveiled the concept photos of Moonbin for the upcoming album and he looks absolutely amazing. With the three different outfits, Moonbin transforms into a dreamy prince in three different concepts. ASTRO will return with the 3rd album on May 16th at 2:30 pm IST.

Fantagio also released a concept photo of Cha Eun Woo ahead of the release of the group's third full-length album 'Drive to the Starry Road' on May 4th. Cha Eun Woo shows various charms. He sat in an old car while digesting denim fashion, revealing his fascinated eyes. He has a rebellious charm reminiscent of James Dean.

In addition, Cha Eun Woo created a romantic atmosphere by holding flowers and touching them to his face. Cha Eun Woo is surrounded by flowers and posing to stimulate the fans' hearts. He also revealed unrealistic masculine beauty in an all-black outfit. He laid down and stared at the sky, looking picture perfect.

In this pictorial, Cha Eun Woo is in harmony with the atmosphere of ASTRO's 3rd album. Fans' expectations are also high about what kind of musical growth Cha Eun Woo will achieve in this album, who continues to take on new challenges with every album.

The 3rd full-length album 'Drive to the Starry Road' consists of 11 tracks, including the title song 'Candy Sugar Pop'. Cha Eun Woo took charge of the lyrics for the b-side song 'First Love', adding to the meaning of this album.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ONEUS members find themselves in a terrifying game of chance in trailer for ‘TRICKSTER’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.