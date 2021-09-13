ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo reveals his feelings about the group’s success & more in a new pictorial

On September 13 KST, Cha Eun Woo’s much-awaited October issues of ‘Harper’s Bazaar Korea’ were revealed, and unsurprisingly so, Cha Eun Woo nailed it! The twenty-five-year-old singer, actor and model looked absolutely captivating as he posed for the vintage shoot.

Cha Eun Woo revealed that he always wanted to quickly reach his 30s but now that he has turned 25, he has realised that this golden time will never come again, and thus, doesn't want to waste any of it.

The singer also talked about his passion for work and his professional self by saying that work is his biggest greed while also adding that he feels like he has lost his way and is unsure of what’s ahead of him.

While talking about ASTRO’s latest comeback album 'After Midnight' which gave the group their first terrestrial number one, Cha Eun Woo said- "I also felt that our age has already turned like this” and "After winning the first place I kept waiting for, I had mixed feelings. It's good, but I didn't want to give out my excitement. In the 6th year of our debut, we have a lot of juniors. I wanted to look a little resolute. But to be honest, I was really happy on the inside."

Cha Eun Woo has recently been in talks for the possibility of starring in an upcoming webtoon-based drama ‘Dak Gang Jeong’. The actor has previously received a lot of support and love for his roles in many renowned dramas including ‘True Beauty’ and ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’.

