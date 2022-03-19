ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Stray Kids’ Changbin & Han test positive for COVID-19; Schedule changes announced

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Stray Kids ’ Changbin and Han have tested positive for COVID-19. On March 18, ASTRO’s agency Fantagio released a statement, sharing that Cha Eun Woo tested positive for the virus via a rapid antigen test, which he preemptively carried out after starting to feel unwell. The agency further shared that currently, Cha Eun Woo is not displaying any symptoms other than those of a mild cold. So, he will be focusing on treatment and recovery in keeping with the government health authorities’ guidelines for COVID-19.

Fantagio also shared that it will be difficult for Cha Eun Woo to participate in his presently scheduled activities due to being in quarantine for the virus, and that further updates will be provided about the artist’s return to his scheduled activities post checking when he will be released from quarantine.

Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment has also shared notices on March 18 and March 19 regarding Stray Kids’ Changbin and Han, respectively. According to the agency, Changbin used a self-testing kit on the morning of March 18 before participating in a pre-recording on the morning of March 18, and carried out the scheduled activity after testing negative.

Following this, Changbin used another preemptive self-testing kit before his scheduled activities for the afternoon, but received a positive result. Changbin then also received a positive result via a rapid antigen test.

Further, on March 19, JYP Entertainment also shared that Stray Kids’ Han has received a positive diagnosis on a PCR test undertaken preemptively on the afternoon of March 18.

All other Stray Kids members have received negative results for COVID-19 via PCR tests, and all the members have been staying in separated living spaces since the afternoon of March 18. Additionally, all music show activities scheduled for this week for Stray Kids’ comeback with ‘MANIAC’ have been cancelled.

Wishing a speedy recovery to ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Stray Kids’ Changbin and Han.

