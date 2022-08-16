ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo to take up his next lead role in webtoon based drama ‘A Good Day to be a Dog’?

ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo has reportedly been approached for his next lead role. The 25 year old has previously found fame with his lead roles in K-dramas ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung’ and ‘True Beauty’. On August 16, reports were made revealing that Cha Eun Woo has been chosen as the male protagonist of an upcoming K-drama based on a webtoon.

Titled ‘A Good Day to be a Dog’ (literal translation), the romance story will be about a woman who wishes to get rid of her curse where she turns into a dog everyday at dawn, and a man who is scared of dogs. According to the webtoon, the female lead named Han Hae Na has a curse where she turns into a dog whenever she kisses a man and the character of Jin Seo Won is someone whose childhood trauma inculcates a fear of dogs into him. Han Hae Na develops this curse because of her family as it passed down to her through many generations. Cha Eun Woo is reportedly being considered for the role of Jin Seo Won, the man who does not even remember the incident behind his fear.

Following the early reports, Cha Eun Woo’s agency, Fantagio responded by saying that ‘‘A Good Day to be a Dog’ is one of the many projects that the K-pop idol and actor is currently reviewing before taking up. The further added that nothing has been decided so far.

It is known that Cha Eun Woo’s next drama will be ‘Island’ alongside Lee Da Hee, Kim Nam Gil, and Sung Joon. The story has been set on Jeju island and is a fantasy action that has seen excitement from fans for a new side of Cha Eun Woo.

