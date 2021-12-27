ASTRO’s JinJin and Rocky announce debut as a two member unit

ASTRO’s latest subunit has been revealed and it’s none other than JinJin and Rocky! On December 27, the group’s agency, Fantagio Music, announced the new unit to debut from ASTRO. The rap line members will be releasing ‘Restore’, their first mini album as a two-member unit.

Check out JinJin and Rocky’s first unit teaser below!

‘Restore’ is the latest non-group, solo/unit activity in ASTRO’s roster, following a previous unit comprising members Moonbin and Sanha, and a trot-pop solo from MJ.

ASTRO’s first-ever sub-unit, Moonbin & Sanha, released their debut album, ‘IN-OUT’ in April 2020. The mini album included a total of 5 songs, with ‘Bad Idea’ as the title track. The sub-unit also set the record for being the fastest sub-unit to receive their first music show win (8 days).

Meanwhile, member MJ made his solo debut with the trot single ‘Happy Virus’, along with a music video for the title track ‘Get Set Yo’, on November 3, 2021. On November 29, MJ won in SBS’s 'The Trot Show', thereby becoming the first K-pop idol to ever do so.

ASTRO is a boy group under Fantagio Music, with six members - MJ, JinJin, Eunwoo, MoonBin, Rocky, and Sanha. The K-pop group debuted with the single ‘Hide & Seek’ from their debut EP ‘Spring Up’, in 2016. Following this, they were named as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016 by Billboard.

JinJin and Rocky’s first mini album ‘Restore’ is scheduled to release on January 17, at 6 pm KST. Stay tuned for more updates!