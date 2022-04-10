ASTRO’s MJ to enlist for mandatory military service on THIS date

On April 9, Fantagio Entertainment took to Twitter to confirm ASTRO’s MJ’s enlistment date i.e. May 9 and AROHAs are sad to see him go for a while. Fantagio said, “MJ will receive basic military training at the training center on May 9 & fulfill his military duties in the military band. To prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the day of admission, the location and time of MJ's enlistment will not be revealed.”

MJ officially debuted as a member of ASTRO on February 23, 2016. During ASTRO's 2nd ‘ASTROAD To Seoul’ ‘Starlight’ concert which was held on December 22–23, 2018, MJ performed his solo trot stage ‘Cheok Cheok’. It was included in the DVD of the concert which was released in June 2019. In February 2019, MJ sang his first OST titled ‘You're My Everything’ for the Korean drama, ‘My Only One’.

In April 2020, MJ sang another OST for the Korean drama, ‘Eccentric! Chef Moon’ titled ‘Sweet Spring’.In that same month, MJ, together with 2AM's Jo Kwon, NU’EST's Ren, and Shin Joo Hyup were cast for the Korean version of the musical ‘Everybody's Talking About Jamie’. This is originally a British musical based on a true story of a teenager named Jamie, who aspires to become a drag queen.

On October 14, Fantagio confirmed that MJ debuted as a solo artist with a semi-trot song to be released in November, which features Kim Tae Yeon from Miss Trot. Young Tak was also participating in the production of said song. On October 18, it was confirmed that MJ was cast to play the role 'Daniel' in the musical 'Jack the Ripper'. MJ played the role together with Uhm ki joon, F.T. Island's Lee Hong Ki and SF9's Inseong.

On November 3, MJ debuted as a solo artist with two songs — ‘Get Set Yo’ and ‘Valet Parking’. On November 29, he won in SBS's ‘The Trot Show’ and is the first idol to ever win first place on ‘The Trot Show’.

