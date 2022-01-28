ASTRO’s MJ to temporarily pause activities as advised by doctors

ASTRO’s MJ will be temporarily taking a break from all activities. Fantagio shared a notice on the group’s official café, sharing that the decision has been made based on suggestions from medical experts. According to the agency, MJ experienced health issues during his recent activities, following which he visited the hospital for a thorough examination.

For the time being, MJ will be focusing on recovering his health and treatment through rest and will be temporarily suspending all his activities until his health gets better.

You can read the full notice, below:

“Hello.

This is Fantagio.

We would like to express our gratitude to Aroha for your generous love for ASTRO, and would like to inform you about the temporary suspension of MJ’s activities.

ASTRO’s MJ felt health problems during his recent activities, so he visited the hospital for a thorough examination. Based on the medical staff’s findings that he needs sufficient rest and treatment, we have decided to temporarily suspend all activities.

MJ plans to focus on recovering his health and treatment through rest for the time being, and will be temporarily suspending all activities until his health recovers.

We have decided to temporarily suspend activities in consideration of healthier activities in the future, and we ask for your understanding about the same. We will consider the health of our artist as our top priority, and will do our best to help our artist recover quickly.

The main vocalist for ASTRO, MJ debuted with the group in 2016. He went on to make his theatre debut in 2020 as ‘Jamie’ in the musical ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’, and was the first member of his group to officially make a solo debut in November 2021. MJ is also the first idol to ever win first place on SBS’ ‘The Trot Show’, in November 2021.



