ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha display their charming side profiles in poster for pre-release single ‘Ghost Town’

On February 7th, Moonbin & Sanha released the coming-up teaser image for the pre-released single 'Ghost Town', which will be released on February 11th, through Fantagio's official social media handles. The coming-up teaser consists of images containing the silhouettes of Moonbin & Sanha on a red background. In this teaser, which was completed only with the presence of two people, the members' physical and soft, intense atmosphere stood out, raising the curiosity of domestic and foreign fans about the new concept.

In particular, attention is drawn to what kind of emotional atmosphere will be expressed in 'Ghost Town' and its relation to the title. Moonbin & Sanha received a lot of love for their various charms such as vocals, performances, visuals, and stage manners through their ASTRO activities. Taking advantage of their unique abilities and chemistry, they released their first mini album 'IN-OUT' in September 2020 and made their official debut as a unit.

At that time, through the title song 'Bad Idea', they showed off a dark and sexy concept that was understated, proving the charm of Moonbin & Sanha. On the other hand, Moonbin & Sanha will release the pre-release single 'Ghost Town' at 2:30 pm IST on February 11th, and prepare for a full-fledged unit comeback in March.

ASTRO is a South Korean boy band formed by Fantagio that debuted in 2016. The group is composed of six members: MJ, JinJin, Cha Eunwoo, Moonbin, Rocky and Yoon Sanha. They debuted with the single ‘Hide & Seek’ from their debut EP ‘Spring Up’, and were subsequently named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016.

