ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha unveiled the new teaser schedule for upcoming mini album ‘REFUGE’

ASTRO’s Moonbin & Sanha, who confirmed their unit comeback on March 15th, on the afternoon of February 17th, released the scheduler image for their 2nd mini album 'REFUGE' through the agency Fantagio's official social media channels.

The scheduler is an image of the shadow of an arched window frame reminiscent of Western architecture on one page in a thick old book, and the mysterious and dreamy atmosphere that connects with the coming-up image attracts attention.

According to the image, Moonbin & Sanha started with the release of the tracklist on the 18th, album preview, 3 types of concept photos for 'THE EAST' and 'THE WEST' versions, a highlight medley, and a music video teaser. will be released sequentially, raising the expectations of music fans before their comeback.

In particular, like the version names of 'The East' and 'The West', details that express the atmosphere of each of the East and West are used, and interest in the main story is heightened as to what Moonbin & Sanha's message is. 'REFUGE' will be released on March 15th at 6 PM.

On September 14, 2020, Moonbin and band-mate Yoon Sanha debuted as ASTRO's first sub-unit ‘Moonbin & ‘with the release of their debut EP, ‘In-Out’ along with its lead single, ‘Bad Idea’. The unit received their first music show win from ‘The Show’ eight days later, becoming the fastest sub-unit to receive a first music show win.

ALSO READ: Just In: SUPER JUNIOR’s Kyuhyun and (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon test positive for COVID-19

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.