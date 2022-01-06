ASTRO’s new unit ‘JinJin&Rocky’ look absolutely charming in the new concept teasers for ‘Restore’

On January 6, Fantagio released a couple of new concept photos of ASTRO’s new subunit ‘JinJin&Rocky’ for the upcoming album ‘Restore’. JinJin looks amazing in the dark green striped jacket, many accessories and styled hair. Rocky gives a casual look to the camera in the dark green and red jacket. The wavy hairstyle and accessories add a little snazz to the outfit.

Previously, Jinjin & Rocky released 'Staycation' concept photos. The two showed the perfect chemistry in the previously released unit concept photo and here, they show a more hip mood in this individual cut. The two men exuded a fresh charm by wearing the same velvet material as the unit cut, and creating different atmospheres indoors as the name of the version of 'Staycation' was.

First, JinJin holds a pencil with various books and Post-it objects, reminiscent of a student studying. In addition, Rocky wears a hip hat and accessories and catches the eye as if he is ready to go out, raising expectations about what the two people really want to convey.

'Restore' is the first mini-album that confirms the identity of Jinjin & Rocky, ASTRO's main rappers, dancers, and producers. The two were in charge of writing, composing, and producing a total of 5 songs, including the title song 'Just Breathe'. Through this album, they predicted their transformation into a 'funky duo', and they plan to present the aspect of a 'hipstro' that will further expand ASTRO's refreshing music world.

Jinjin & Rocky, who have been reborn as representatives of the music industry as 'all-rounders' through ASTRO's group and individual activities, are expected to provide many listeners with a 'vacation'-like pleasure through this album that condensed their charms. The album will be released on January 17th.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.