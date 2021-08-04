ASTRO’s newest comeback ‘After Midnight’ broke THIS record set by them in 34 hours

On August 2, ASTRO (MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eunwoo, Moonbin, Rocky, Yoon Sanha) were crowned as Summer Kings with their 8th mini album 'SWITCH ON'. Their title track MV ‘After Midnight’ reached 10 million views in about 34 hours and 30 minutes after its release, twice as fast as the title song 'ONE' of the last full-length album, proving its global influence again. In addition, it is also on the YouTube real-time video rankings that are rapidly rising in popularity, continuing an explosive increase in views.

In the music video, the addictive hook of 'After Midnight' along with the exciting and pleasant melody, as well as the refreshing synergy of the 6 members of ASTRO, are reminiscent of a summer vacation. In addition, they not only expressed sincerity by expressing their feelings to each other through lyrics, but also drew attention as soon as they released Astro's own vacation that fascinates fans. The synchronised dances, bright backgrounds and an almost latin influence in the clothing, they rocked the summer concept to the fullest- which is shown with the steady increase of views by the minute.

On the other hand, ASTRO's album 'SWITCH ON' and the title song 'After Midnight' were ranked first in 37 countries and regions on the iTunes 'Top Song' chart and 'Top Album' chart immediately after their release, and ranked at the top of 15 countries, setting the highest record since their debut. It is clearly proving its presence as a global trend.

ASTRO, who is showing infinite growth as an artist with the refreshing twist that no fan can take their eyes off through 'SWITCH ON', is expected to increase the excitement with various contents and broadcasts.

