ASTRO’s Rocky cast as the lead in web series based on a popular Korean folk tale

Aroha there’s a pouring of good news today! ASTRO member Rocky has been cast as the male lead for web drama ‘New Tale of Chun Hyang', This will mark Rocky’s debut as a lead actor, following his activities as a singer, rapper, dancer as well as presenter. The web series is expected to air sometime in November.

‘New Tale of Chun Hyang' (working title) is based on the story of a famous folk tale of South Korea 'Tale of Chun Hyang'. Rocky is set to take up the role of the main character who the drama revolves around. Originally the tale is about Lee Mong Ryong, a boy who is hopelessly in love.

‘New Tale of Chun Hyang' will depict the concerns of the youth as they deal with love and other concerns in their 20s. Rocky will take up the lead role of a young college student who looks like the main character of a comic and is good at studying. However, he is tongue-tied while standing in front of the person he likes.

The ASTRO member’s comments on his acting debut through his agency were, “Ahead of his new transformation as an actor, ASTRO’s Rocky has worked hard to show a variety of sides, so please give it a lot of love.”

The web series will be produced in a multi-ending interactive format where the people can choose the course of the story allowing viewers to be subjected to various possibilities.

