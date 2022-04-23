ASTRO’s Sanha tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time; Halts activities

On April 23, South Korean boy group ASTRO’s agency Fantagio released an official statement through the group’s fancafe, announcing that ASTRO’s Sanha has tested positive for COVID-19. Sanha had previously tested positive for the virus at the beginning of March 2022 (March 7), making this his second positive COVID-19 diagnosis in less than two months.

According to Fantagio’s statement, Sanha used a self-test kit on April 22 as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell, but received a negative result. Following this, as his health continued to worsen, Sanha took a rapid antigen test, and received a positive result on April 23. Presently, Sanha only has symptoms of a mild cold, and is focusing on treatment and recovery in accordance with the guidelines of the government’s healthcare and quarantine authorities.

Following this, all the other five members of ASTRO immediately underwent rapid antigen tests as well, as they had overlapping paths, and received negative results. Additionally, Moonbin&Sanha’s ‘REFUGE’ video call and fan signing event scheduled for April 23 and April 24 stands postponed, and details about rescheduling will be announced at a later date.

The agency continued, “We ask for your understanding regarding the fact that we have given many people cause for concern. We will continue to consider the health of our artists and staff our top priority, and we will do our utmost to ensure that our artist makes a quick recovery while adhering to the guidelines of government health authorities.”

Wishing a speedy recovery to ASTRO’s Sanha.

