ASTRO’s Yoon Sanha to join Krystal & Kim Jae Wook in ‘Crazy Love’; SF9’s Zuho cast in sitcom ‘EMERGENCY’

Korean musicians are transcending languages to reach greater heights with each release. Forefronting these are the members of ASTRO and SF9 who have been dipping their toes in various fields. Right from being MCs, taking up parts in musicals, hosting radio shows and podcasts among other things, their acting wings have spread far and wide.

On October 4, it was reported that Yoon Sanha has been cast in the upcoming romance drama by KBS, ‘Crazy Love’. He will join Kim Jae Wook and Krystal and act as the younger brother to Lee Shin Ah (Krystal aka Jung Soo Jung’s character). Fans are excited to see how will Yoon Sanha add a refreshing take to the romance between Noh Go Jin (played by Kim Jae Wook) and Lee Shin Ah. He has previously acted in the dramas ‘To Be Continued’ as well as ‘Soul Plate’. He has also been announced as the cast in the web series ‘Your Playlist’ that will release on October 15.

SF9’s Zuho was revealed to be cast in a hip-hop medical sitcom ‘EMERGENCY’ that will be released on October 22 as a part of TVING’s original series. Zuho will take on the role of Baek Juho (his real name), who is a salesperson for a pharmaceutical company. His striking visuals and calm demeanour have everyone curious about him. The drama is about a fictional hospital called 'Doctor Yang Mental Care Center’.Zuho made his acting debut in 2020 with web drama ‘Meal Kid’ and he is also set to appear in ‘Heartbeat Broadcasting Accident’ next.

