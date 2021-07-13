ASTRO shares an aesthetic teaser schedule ahead of their 8th mini album, Switch On

ASTRO dropped their comeback teaser scheduler for their eighth mini-album. Read on to find out.

While, we are still grooving to 'One', the title track of ASTRO's second-full album titled, 'All Yours' released earlier this year, we have to brace ourselves for a brand-new come back soon! Yes, you read it right! At midnight of July 12, Fantagio Music released a teaser photo, announcing ASTRO’s comeback, much to fans' delight. That's not all, at noon on the same day, a moving poster was released announcing the official name of the mini-album - 'Switch On'!

On July 13 at midnight KST, ASTRO dropped the teaser schedule for their comeback with the album 'Switch On.' The aesthetic teaser schedule is detailed and eye-pleasing, and certainly sets the bar high for their new comeback! Starting tomorrow, we will be getting 'Individual concept photos', 'Mood trailers', 'Album Preview', 'Group Concept Photo', 'Special Photo', 'MV Teaser' and 'Highlight Medley.' leading up to the release of the mini-album on August 2 at 6 pm KST.

You can check out the schedule post below:

'Switch On' comes just four months after the release of their second- full album titled, 'All Yours' in April this year! The group’s last album achieved the highest level of success since their debut, selling 280,000 copies and charting worldwide on iTunes and Billboard. We are certain that ASTRO will be taking things a notch higher with 'Switch On'.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ASTRO announces comeback; Teaser photo released

Arohas, are we excited? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When is ASTRO releasing Switch On? ASTRO is releasing Switch On on August 2 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST)

Credits :Fantagio

Share your comment ×