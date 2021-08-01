ASTRO surprises fans with a cheery self directed MV for ‘Footprint’ from ‘Switch On’

ASTRO (MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eunwoo, Moonbin, Rocky, Yoon Sanha) drops a new MV for Footprint, an uplifting, bubbly and vocal-forward song, written by the ASTRO member Moonbin. While the album ‘Switch On’ and title track ‘After Midnight’ will be released on August 2 at 4:30 pm IST, this MV is a little surprise for Arohas and they loved every second of it. The members were enjoying a trip in the MV and being their goofy selves as usual. They looked relaxed, happy and cheery as they filmed themselves swimming, driving and singing along to their song.

ASTRO appeared on the comeback special live 'Before Midnight', which aired at 11 pm on July 31. On this day, ASTRO opened 'Before Midnight' with a witty greeting by each member with the greeting "ASTRO has finally come as a whole" and said, "'Before Midnight', which is responsible for Saturday nights for three weeks, begins", giving fans a pleasant feeling.

ASTRO has also released a self-produced teaser for fans who have been waiting for their comeback. ASTRO aroused fans' curiosity by revealing the highlight part of the title song 'After Midnight' only with facial expressions. ASTRO, which added enthusiasm for a comeback by sharing fans' reactions to the photos and music in the 'SWITCH ON' highlight medley in real time, is a 'Speak with Your Body' game that showed chemistry between the members, showing off a sense of humor and solving problems. They gave the fans a big laugh.

ASTRO, who even performed the title song 'ONE' of the 2nd full-length album 'All Yours', showed off their unrivaled performances and eye-catching dance lines, proving the power of the ASTRO craze around the world.

ASTRO's 8th mini album 'SWITCH ON', which will once again color this summer with powerful freshness, will be released on various music sites on August 2 at 4:30 pm

