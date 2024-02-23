ASTRO surprises fans with special digital single Circles to commemorate 8th anniversary; WATCH

ASTRO delights fans with the release of the music video for Circles, a special track commemorating their 8th anniversary since their debut with Spring Up in February 2016. In this heartwarming celebration, the group takes fans behind the scenes, offering glimpses into the studio and sharing special moments as they sing this meaningful track.

ASTRO marks 8th anniversary with Circles

ASTRO, the South Korean boy group, has treated fans with a special music video for their track Circles. Released as the group's 8th-anniversary special digital single, the video takes fans into the studio, offering an intimate look at ASTRO as they sing the celebratory song.

The special MV not only showcases the members' vocal prowess but also provides behind-the-scenes moments, giving fans a glimpse into the camaraderie and dedication that define ASTRO. Circles serves as a tribute to their remarkable journey since their debut with Spring Up in February 2016, marking eight years of success and growth in the K-pop industry.

Watch ASTRO’s special clip for Circles here;

As ASTRO commemorates this milestone, the special music video for Circles adds a personal touch, allowing fans to join in the celebration of the group's achievements and the bond they share with their dedicated fanbase.

More details about ASTRO

ASTRO, a South Korean boy band formed by Fantagio, has made a significant impact on the K-pop scene since their debut on February 23, 2016, with the extended play Spring Up. Comprising four members; MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun Woo, and Yoon San Ha, the group initially started as a six-piece ensemble but faced departures, including the tragic passing of Moonbin on April 19, 2023, and Rocky's departure on February 28, 2023.

The group's early years were marked by successful releases like Spring Up and Summer Vibes, solidifying their rising popularity. ASTRO's global influence grew as they embarked on tours, including their first solo mini-concert in 2016 and international showcases in Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand.

ASTRO's discography includes notable albums like All Light, All Yours, and Switch On, which achieved platinum certification. The group ventured into solo and sub-unit activities, with members like MJ and the duo Moonbin & Sanha showcasing their versatility.

Despite facing challenges such as member hiatuses and departures, ASTRO continues to captivate fans with releases like One & Only, Gateway, and Switch On. The group's journey reflects resilience, musical prowess, and an enduring connection with their fanbase, Aroha.

