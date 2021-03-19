ASTRO unveils stunning first concept photo of their upcoming comeback, All Yours

All Yours is ASTRO's second full-length album, to release in April.

April is only a couple of weeks away and our excitement levels are already sky-high! The reason being, ASTRO is coming! On March 18, ASTRO released the first concept photo of their upcoming second full-length album, All Yours. They shared the new concept photo via their official Twitter. Earlier this month, On March 12, ASTRO unveiled a teaser that shares that their second full album is titled All Yours! It was a smart GIF shared by ASTRO's agency, Fantagio.

They began by unveiling their comeback teaser schedule on March 17 KST. Following that schedule, ASTRO dropped their first group concept photo. In the concept photo, we can see the members dressed in black and white coloured outfits. They look handsome, as their black and white outfits against a velvety red background, accentuate their features more. 'ASTRO 2nd Full Album. All Yours' in written in red on the concept photo. Cha Eun Woo, who had previously bleached his hair ashen grey, is seen sporting jet black hair in the concept photo.

You can check out the concept photo below:

ASTRO debuted in 2016 with their single Hide & Seek from their debut Extended Play, Spring Up. They were subsequently named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016. ASTRO’s previous full group comeback was in May 2020 with Knock, and Moonbin and Sanha made their sub-unit debut with, Bad Idea in September 2020. ASTRO will be releasing All Yours on April 5 KST.

ALSO READ: ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo STUNS Arohas with his new ashen grey hair; Fans excited for ASTRO's comeback

Arohas, are you excited for ASTRO's comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×