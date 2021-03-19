ASTRO unveils stunning first concept photo of their upcoming comeback, All Yours
April is only a couple of weeks away and our excitement levels are already sky-high! The reason being, ASTRO is coming! On March 18, ASTRO released the first concept photo of their upcoming second full-length album, All Yours. They shared the new concept photo via their official Twitter. Earlier this month, On March 12, ASTRO unveiled a teaser that shares that their second full album is titled All Yours! It was a smart GIF shared by ASTRO's agency, Fantagio.
They began by unveiling their comeback teaser schedule on March 17 KST. Following that schedule, ASTRO dropped their first group concept photo. In the concept photo, we can see the members dressed in black and white coloured outfits. They look handsome, as their black and white outfits against a velvety red background, accentuate their features more. 'ASTRO 2nd Full Album. All Yours' in written in red on the concept photo. Cha Eun Woo, who had previously bleached his hair ashen grey, is seen sporting jet black hair in the concept photo.
You can check out the concept photo below:
[#아스트로]
ASTRO 2ND FULL ALBUM ‘All Yours'
Group Concept Photo 1 #YOU ver.
2021. 04. 05 6PM (KST) RELEASE#ASTRO #All_Yours pic.twitter.com/dTrCc7g03e
— 판타지오뮤직 (@fantagiomusic_) March 18, 2021
ASTRO debuted in 2016 with their single Hide & Seek from their debut Extended Play, Spring Up. They were subsequently named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016. ASTRO’s previous full group comeback was in May 2020 with Knock, and Moonbin and Sanha made their sub-unit debut with, Bad Idea in September 2020. ASTRO will be releasing All Yours on April 5 KST.
ALSO READ: ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo STUNS Arohas with his new ashen grey hair; Fans excited for ASTRO's comeback
Arohas, are you excited for ASTRO's comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Astro is a group whose comeback was most expected by their fans worldwide. Thank you for posting and keep recommending them.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
So excited for ASTRO Comeback!
Anonymous 5 hours ago
This cb is gonna be a blast!!! The fandom has grown a lot. moreover we are expecting a little more from the agency also. ASTRO IS COMING Y'ALL!!!!
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Astro fighting
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Eagerly waiting for the comeback date to come ...... Astro and Aroha fighting
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Excited for their upcoming cb !! Thankyou Pinkvilla for Article and hope to see more articles!
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Yesssssss I'm so excited
Anonymous 6 hours ago
So excited !! Thankyou for this article Pinkvilla :)