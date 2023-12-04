ASTRO's agency announces closure of Moonbin's memorial space after backlash

ASTRO's agency Fantagio had previously announced Moonbin's earlier memorial space which was located at Gukcheongsa Temple near Namhansanseong would be shut down and the space would be transferred to Seonunsa Temple from December 2. However, this move received backlash from all K-pop fans due to suspicions of the agency's intentions. Here is their recent statement regarding the issue.

ASTRO's agency announced closure of Moonbin's memorial

On December 3, Fantagio made a statement regarding the shutting down of Moonbin's memorial after fans voiced their anger and disappointment. They stated that false information regarding Moon's Space at Seonunsa is being spread on social media and they want to clarify the details to fans. Regarding the rumors of involvement with the temple, they commented that there was no financial interest involved. They explained that the decision was made to ensure the safety of visitors during the winter and to place a permanent memorial tablet for Moonbin.

They added that after rigorous discussion and following the opinions of Aroha (ASTRO's fan club), they have decided to close Moon's Space at Seonunsa temple on December 3rd at 8 PM KST. They also stated that the staff went to Seonunsa with a heart for Moonbin and prepared the space with care for days. They requested to not distort or provoke Fantagio staff's feelings for Moonbin.

Fanatgio's decision was met with backlash from fans. According to many fans, the sudden move to change the location of the memorial was suspicious as the new location was even further than Seoul. Many suspected that there was some financial involvement between the two parties. Hence fans were against this move. Some were also concerned about the public display of Moonbin's life which also became a point of discussion. Fans also suggested that his things should go back to the family.

ASTRO's recent activities

On December 2, Cha Eun Woo's individual fan club sparked a controversy amongst the fans. Fans raised concern over the group's future and also asked for some clarity on the situation.

Former ASTRO member ROCKY started his own company and made his debut as a soloist with the album ROCKYST.

In October, Cha Eun Woo and his group members Sanha and Jinjin were seen having a fun day out together along with Billie member Moon Sua. The photos reveal that the four spent time together at the beach and at a deer farm.

