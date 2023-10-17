ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Ji Chang Wook emerge as most searched actors for October 2nd week

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo has been revealed as the K-drama actor the most searched for across the globe for the second week of October. The following list of actors is nothing short of astounding, with Ji Chang Wook taking the second place. Let's dive into this exciting revelation and discover who's stealing the spotlight.

Cha Eun Woo rules October 2nd week

In the K-dramas scenes, it's not just the plot that keeps fans hooked; it's the talented actors who breathe life into the characters. The most searched K-drama actors for the second week of October have taken the internet by storm, and their popularity knows no bounds.

Cha Eun Woo has again captivated his fans with his handsome visuals and growing acting charm, emerging as the most searched Kdrama actor worldwide. He is followed by The Worst of Evil actor Ji Chang Wook and SNSD’s singer-turned-actor YoonA who was last seen in King the Land.

Top 10 actors most searched actors on the list

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Ji Chang Wook SNSD’s YoonA Rowoon 2PM’s Lee Junho Han Hyo Joo Wi Ha Joon Jo In Sung Ahn Hyo Seop Ong Seong Wu

About Cha Eun Woo, Ji Chang Wook and more

Cha Eun Woo’s exceptional talent and charisma have captivated audiences, making him a sought-after actor in the industry. With his stellar performances in recent dramas, he has solidified his position as a leading actor, earning critical acclaim and a growing fan base. Cha Eun Woo's star power continues to shine brightly in the world of K-drama as well as K-pop.

While Ji Chang Wook is not far behind, asserting his dominance on the list of popular Korean drama actors. With his exceptional acting skills and undeniable charm, he has become a prominent figure in the industry. Ji Chang Wook's recent roles have garnered critical acclaim and a devoted following of fans, solidifying his status as a leading actor in the field.

SNSD YoonA’s versatile acting abilities and natural charisma have made her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry both as an actress and idol. Rowoon idol turned full-time actor is always on top of the list for his handsome visuals and captivating acting skills.

