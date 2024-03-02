ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo’s thriller drama Wonderful World premieres with favorable ratings

Wonderful World, MBC's latest drama, has kicked off to an encouraging beginning. The series debuted yesterday with its premiere episode airing on March 1st. This emotional thriller stars ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo alongside Kim Nam Joo, Kim Kang Woo, and Im Se Mi in lead roles.

Wonderful World’s promising ratings

On March 1st, the premiere episode of ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo’s Wonderful World garnered an average nationwide rating of 5.3 percent which makes it up for a promising start. In the same time slot, SBS' Flex x Cop began the latter half of its run with an average nationwide rating of 9.3 percent. Conversely, Channel A's romance drama Between Him and Her attained an average nationwide rating of 0.2 percent for its latest episode.

More about Wonderful World

Wonderful World features Kim Nam Joo in the role of Eun Soo Hyun, a grieving mother seeking revenge following the tragic death of her son. Frustrated by the failure of the legal system to hold the culprit accountable, she takes matters into her own hands in pursuit of justice. Eun Soo Hyun was a successful psychology professor and writer, whose life revolved around her flourishing career and picture-perfect family. However, everything changes dramatically when she takes matters into her own hands to seek justice for the unjust harm inflicted upon her young son.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, portrays Kwon Sun Yool, a former medical student who has endured hardship after a profound family tragedy. Kwon Sun Yool, after leaving medical school, finds himself in a turbulent life until an unexpected connection brings him into Eun Soo Hyun's world. Adding to the intrigue, Sun Yool lives a double life: publicly, he works at a junkyard, but secretly, he serves under Kim Joon, a politician hungry for power.

Cha Eun Woo's portrayal of Kwon Sun Yool represents a notable departure from his typically gentle roles, promising a compelling transformation. Anticipation is high for his debut as a rugged and dark character, and his backstory especially considering Sun Yool's role as a subordinate to Park Hyuk Kwon's character, which will involve numerous action sequences.

