ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young get close in special poster for A Good Day to Be a Dog

MBC's A Good Day to Be a Dog has released a new special poster for episode 3. The poster showcases ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young getting close together as romance blossoms between them.

A Good Day to Be a Dog poster

The recently revealed poster of A Good Day to Be a Dog depicts a moment from the conclusion of episode 3, portraying Seo Won and Hae Na taking cover behind a yellow umbrella to evade their colleague Yoon Chae Ah (Lee Seo El). The unintentional closeness between the two characters adds an element of excitement for viewers. The poster features both Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young alongside their webtoon counterparts, Han Hae Na and Jin Seo Won, perfectly capturing the depicted scene.

Check out this heart-fluttering poster below-

In celebration of the drama's broadcast, special posters for A Good Day to Be a Dog in collaboration with the original Webtoon author Lee Hye will be released every Thursday, a day after the drama airs.

Check out the earlier unveiled special posters showcasing scenes with their Webtoon counterparts from episodes 1 and 2 below:

More about A Good Day to Be a Dog

A Good Day to Be a Dog, adapted from a Webtoon, is a fantasy romance drama centered around Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young), a woman cursed to transform into a dog upon kissing a man. The only person with the power to lift her curse is her colleague Jin Seo Won (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo), who harbors a fear of dogs stemming from a traumatic event he can't recall.ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo takes on the role of Jin Seo Won, a high school math teacher with a fear of dogs stemming from a past incident. In a pre-release interview with ENews, Cha Eun Woo described the drama as akin to "candy." He elaborated that despite the diverse relationships among the characters, the drama provides a delightful and sweet sensation, tickling the viewers as they watch.

Park Gyu Young portrays Han Hae Na, a Korean language teacher afflicted by a curse triggered by an unfortunate kiss. Park Gyu Young shared that for scenes aiming to closely resemble the original webtoon, the actors prepared costumes that closely mirrored those from the webtoon, adding an element of fun for viewers.

Lee Hyun Woo takes on the role of Lee Bo Gyeom, the colleague of Han Hae Na and Jin Seo Won, and a Korean history teacher harboring a surprising secret. According to Lee Hyun Woo, viewers can enhance their enjoyment of A Good Day to Be a Dog by paying attention to the chemistry between the various characters and empathizing with their respective emotions.

With three episodes already aired, the show has received positive reception, offering a well-rounded blend of romance, mystery, and comedy in each episode. The upcoming episode, the fourth installment of A Good Day to Be a Dog, is scheduled to air on November 1 at 9 PM KST, with a one-week hiatus due to the coverage of a semi-playoff game for the 2023 KBO (Korean Baseball Organization) postseason.

