ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young star in first look for awaited drama A Good Day To Be A Dog

Recently, the teasers for A Good Day To Be A Dog starring Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young was released by International Broadcasting Video Marketing 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. While they have not officially released on any social media platforms, the fans released videos on Twitter and Instagram. Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young took the roles of Han Hae Na and Jin Seo Won, respectively. They looked amazing as their webtoon characters come to life in the poster and video.

About A Good Day To Be A Dog starring Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young:

Han Hae Na is a bright school teacher and a single person who is riddled with a curse. From generations causes her to turn into a dog for 6 hours at midnight. She can only reverse the curse if the person will kiss her again in her dog form. If not achieved, she will turn into a dog every night. Burdened with this curse, she cannot enter a relationship with a man as she cannot kiss them. One drunken night, she accidentally kissed her co-worker, Jin Seo Won, despite not being close to him in any way. She now has to find him in her dog form and get him to kiss her but he is deathly scared of dogs due to an incident that occurred when he was a child. Despite the good looks and charisma, Jin Seo Won has a lot of irrational fears that lead him to get close to Han Hae Na. Through the story, they discover that being a dog and loving a dog may not be so bad after all!

Cha Eun Woo’s activities:

Cha Eun Woo participated in the 2023 Ice Bucket Challenge and gave 10 million Korean won. Cha Eun Woo reported on July 28th, "I was nominated by Lee Jung Jae to take part in the 2023 Ice Bucket Challenge crusade which helps Lou Gehrig's patients by giving." He kept expressing that through this mission, he requested the interest and help of many individuals who are experiencing Lou Gehrig's illness as well as other uncommon and serious infections and families that endure alongside them.

