ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Song Hye Kyo are all about visuals during latest fashion event in Singapore

On September sixth, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo posted a few photographs on his Instagram with no captions. In the unveiled photos, Cha Eun Woo went to the event wearing a white knit top and black suit, flaunting his sculpted look. In the last photograph, he snapped a photo with Song Hye Kyo of The Glory fame during the Singapore fashion event.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Song Hye Kyo:

Seeing that picture, fans were fawning over their visuals. Song Hye Kyo was seen wearing a baby blue simple yet elegant dress with flowy hair. She looked like an elegant princess in sweet fashion! Previously, a YouTube channel posted a video claiming that Cha Eun Woo and Song Hye Kyo were dating. But right after, it was affirmed to be fake and they were not actually dating. A little while later, in June, the two were seen together at a luxury brand event, as though to counter the fake dating rumors.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo’s upcoming drama A Good Day To Be A Dog:

The new drama he will be taking part in is A Good Day To Be A Dog. MBC released the first stills starring him as the math high school teacher Jin Seo Won. Jin Seo Won is a person who has trauma behind his warm personality and cool looks, yet changes after a surprising experience. In spite of the fact that he has a quiet and sane personality, his main shortcoming is that he fears dogs. In the newly released stills, Jin Seo Won flaunts the professional appearance of a high school math teacher. Cha Eun Woo's extraordinary facial expressions while acting is shown in the stills. Fans are excited to see him on-screen soon! This will be his first role as a teacher instead of being a student. Many fans also read the webtoon which was the inspiration behind the drama and are happy that he was cast as the main lead. They are also waiting to see the chemistry shared between him and Park Gyu Young. The drama will be released in October but the release date has not been confirmed as of yet.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'EXO’s D.O plans to comply with the law..': Mapo Public Health Centre issues statement regarding smoking fine