ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Song Hye Kyo look ethereal in Venice for Chaumet event; see PICS

On June 12, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Song Hye Kyo graced a luxurious fashion event for the renowned brand Chaumet, looking sophistically ethereal in white. The elegant affair took place in the picturesque city of Venice, adding an extra layer of charm and sophistication to the event.

Cha Eun Woo was a vision in an off-white blazer and pants, accentuated by a stylish silver brooch that perfectly complemented his look. His ensemble exuded a refined elegance that captured the attention of everyone present.

Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo opted for a pristine white blazer and bottoms adorned with delicate, minimalistic jewelry that enhanced her timeless beauty. Her understated yet stunning look was the epitome of grace and sophistication.

The duo not only graced the event with their presence but also engaged with fellow guests, posing for pictures and sharing moments of camaraderie. Their interaction with other attendees added a warm and inviting atmosphere to the already grand occasion.

Adding to the enchantment of the evening, Cha Eun Woo and Song Hye Kyo took a scenic ride across the Venetian waters, further immersing themselves in the city’s romantic ambiance. Their appearance at the Chaumet event not only highlighted their impeccable fashion sense but also their ability to bring a touch of Korean elegance to a global stage.

Earlier this year, Cha Eun Woo made his solo debut with the extended play ENTITY, featuring the lead single STAY and a music video with American actress India Eisley. He embarked on his first solo fan concert tour, Just One 10 Minutes Mystery Elevator, performing in multiple countries.

Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo was last seen in the 2022 drama The Glory, where her acclaimed performance as Moon Dong Eun earned her the Best Actress – Television award at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

