ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Song Hye Kyo look regal at gala dinner in Paris; Fans call them real life royalty

ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo and actress Song Hye Kyo were spotted at the high-end gala dinner for the French watch and jewelry brand Chaumet. Right from his departure from the Incheon International Aiport, all eyes were on K-pop idol and actor Cha Eun Woo who posed with long hair and a new look mesmerizing the audiences with his charm. ‘The Glory’ star Song Hye Kyo was not too far behind with her own fan craze.

Cha Eun Woo

Soon as the dinner event began on June 7, fans awaited the presence of the ‘Island’ actor who greeted them right as he stepped out of his hotel. Interacting with those waiting for him and posing for the many lenses aimed at him, Cha Eun Woo looked dapper in a neat fitted black suit over a formal white shirt under which a scarf peeked out covering his neck. A big brooch on his left lapel caught our attention however the highlight remained his locks that sat right at the edge of his eyebrow.

Song Hye Kyo

The actress stunned in a white flowy dress with cut-outs on the sleeves and at the front. Song Hye Kyo’s statement jewelry shone in the sun while her luscious hair sat comfortably in loose waves. The ‘Encounter’ star was a total stunner posing with ease and looking her best self while lightly smiling at the cameras.

Cha Eun Woo and Song Hye Kyo in the same frame

Fans could not get enough of the beauty that Cha Eun Woo and Song Hye Kyo brought in with their looks as they were snapped together. Well known all over the world for their undeniably enchanting visuals, a combined frame of the two had fans calling them ‘real life royals’ with the attention they demanded at every move. It indeed became a highlight of the event as the two Korean celebrities posed together and blinded the fans with their presence. They were seen interacting with fellow attendees including Jessica Alba, Asahina Aya, and more. Photos from the gala dinner have fans swooning over the two stars once again.

