ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo announces first-ever solo fan-con 2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator; see poster
True Beauty actor Cha Eun Woo is all set to engage with fans at his first solo fan concert to be held next year. Read below to know more about the teaser poster reveal!
-
ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo will be hosting his solo fan-con in 2024
-
His debut solo fan-con is called 2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator
ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo has revealed the teaser poster for his first-ever solo fan-con titled 2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator.
On 8th December, Cha Eun Woo announced about the event on his official Twitter account, raising excitement among fans. In the newly released poster, the title of the fan con is mentioned along with the hint, Coming Soon. Visually, there seems to be an elevator in the background with a button that has a question mark written on it. The poster has piqued the curiosity of fans as the destination and other details of the fan-con are yet to be disclosed by the organizers.
2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator - Cha Eun Woo’s solo debut fan-con
The catchy title Just One 10 Minute has emerged as a brand associated with Cha Eun Woo fan meeting events, which guarantees electrifying performances by the idol and an interactive experience for fans.
In 2019, Cha Eun Woo hosted his first solo fan meeting tour called ‘Just One 10 Minute,’ then in 2022, he held another fan meeting tour with the same name but with an added subtitle, Starry Caravan.
This time, the new subtitle is Mystery Elevator and it will give an exclusive opportunity to fans to connect with their favorite idol.
Take a look at the teaser poster for Cha Eun Woo’s solo fan concert:
Based on the responses for the previous fan meetings which were conducted mainly in Asian regions, such as Manila, Korea, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong more, fans are excited to know the halts for his upcoming fan-con.
More about Cha Eun Woo
Cha Eun Woo, signed under label Fantagio, is part of the popular K-pop boy group ASTRO. He is actively working both as an actor and singer and has been roped in for various luxury brands as their ambassador.
Cha Eun Woo is currently keeping the audience entertained with the lead role in MBC romance drama called A Good Day to Be a Dog. Some of his major projects that got him into limelight, include Gangnam Beauty (2018), Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung (2019) and True Beauty (2020-2021).
