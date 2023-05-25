ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo appointed as 2023-2024 Visit Korea Year promotional ambassador

K-pop boy group ASTRO’s member Cha Eun Woo was recently revealed as the public relations ambassador for the '2023-2024 Visit Korea Year'. On May 24, his agency Fantagio confirmed that the singer and actor will now be the promotional ambassador for this year in plans to promote Korean tourism to the world.

Cha Eun Woo as 2023-2024 Visit Korea Year ambassador

After being announced as the new face of the campaign, the star is expected to take charge in improving global awareness and favorability of K-culture. Subsequently, Cha Eun Woo will be partaking in promotional activities that will help promote Korean tourism across countries. In other words, the K-pop star turned actor will be publicizing the Hallyu wave across its many sections like art, K-pop, and sports, which are reportedly being developed under the project. Cha Eun Woo’s popularity in music and acting sectors makes him a good fit to promote tourism in the country.

About Cha Eun Woo

The 26 year old star continues to be under Fantagio, the company with whom he made a debut in 2016. Along with being a vocalist for the group, Cha Eun Woo has been the face and/or visual for his team. His wide popularity further saw him turn into an actor with prominent roles in shows like ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’, ‘Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung’, and ‘True Beauty’. His last role as Priest Yohan in ‘Island’ was his career best and our personal favorite where he displayed improved acting.

Cha Eun Woo will be seen in ‘A Good Day to Be a Dog’ next alongside Park Gyu Young where he will play the role of Jin Seo Won. He is afraid of dogs but is the only one who can help a woman with a curse and turns into a dog as soon as she kisses someone. A lot of expectations are being placed on the cast, especially Cha Eun Woo, for the fantasy drama has been highly anticipated for a while now. Following the tragic passing of fellow ASTRO member Moonbin, Cha Eun Woo resumed his official schedule with an event in Thailand.

