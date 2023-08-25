ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo bags The HallyuTalk Star of the Year Award: Fans celebrate Island actor's incredible work

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo won The HallyuTalk Star of the Year in The HallyuTalk Awards 2.0. The second season of the award show was held on August 24, after the huge success of its inaugural edition which was held on January 14, 2022. The fans showed immense support and love for their favorite Korean celebrities by voting in 15 different categories this year. This year the award show had 12 categories designed by the editorial team and three new categories were curated by fans themselves.

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo bagged The HallyuTalk Star of the Year Award

Highlighting the amazing work some of the Korean stars did this year, this was a celebratory category where artists like ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Im Siwan, BTS’ J-Hope, and more were nominated. The True Beauty star Cha Eun Woo took over fans' hearts with his voice, visuals, and acting skills. After filming mesmerizing trailers from the webtoon The Villainess is a Marionette in February 2022, the singer made a comeback with his group ASTRO releasing the song Candy Sugar Pop later in May last year. He appeared in the urban terror action film Decibel alongside Lee Jong Suk and Kim Rae Won as a navy officer. He also played the role of the adorable Priest Johan stealing the spotlight with his goofy character in the K-drama Island released in December 2022. The actor is currently preparing for his appearance in the K-drama A Good Day To Be A Dog alongside Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo, premiering in coming October.

