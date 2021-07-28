ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo to be the global ambassador for luxury fashion house; Highlight medley for 'Switch On' OUT

Arohas, we have some good news for you! ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo has joined the English fashion house, Burberry as its newest global ambassador! The fashion company featured its newly selected global ambassador Cha Eun Woo via their official Instagram account. Cha Eun Woo recently participated in a fashion film wearing the brand's 'TB Monogram' collection in partnership with 'W Korea' magazine, marking his first activity as the brand's global ambassador.

You can check out Burberry's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, the preparations for ASTRO's 8th mini-album 'Switch On' is in full swing! 'Switch On' will mark the boy band’s comeback four months after the release of their previous song ‘One’ from their album, 'All Yours'. Previously, ASTRO released the summery title track After Midnight’s first teaser video, and fun, up-tempo song with a funky disco beat has us grooving already!

Now, ASTRO has shared a sweet preview of the beautiful songs we will get to listen to in a special highlight medley for 'Switch On'. 'Switch On' contains six unique and diverse tracks - 'After Midnight', Footprint', 'Waterfall', 'Sunset Sky', 'MY ZONE', and 'Don't Worry. All the members of the group have participated in the making of the album, from songwriting to composition and rap and have displayed their unique talent in their new album. This goes on to prove their wide spectrum as artists and definitely has fans pumped for the release of the album.

You can check out the highlight medley below:

'Switch On' releases on August 2 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Arohas, are you excited?