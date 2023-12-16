ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, BTS' Jungkook top Individual Male K-Pop Idol Brand Value Rankings in December; full list

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and BTS' Jungkook and Jimin secured the leading positions in December's Individual Idol Brand Rankings, a compilation by The Korean Business Research Institute. These rankings gauge an idol's sway through metrics like consumer engagement, media visibility, and communicative impact.

Throughout November 16 to December 16, KST, the evaluation by the institute meticulously scrutinized data spanning consumer interactions, media visibility, communication effectiveness, and community engagement among actively promoting male K-Pop idols.

The December rankings have emerged, spotlighting Cha Eun Woo's exceptional dominance, securing an astonishing 3,189,855 points and claiming the covetable top spot. In close pursuit, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin displayed immense influence within the industry. Jungkook clinched second place with a commendable score of 2,940,286 points, while Jimin secured the third position with 2,748,418 points.

These rankings stand a testament to the significant impact and resonance these artists wield within the K-pop sphere. Cha Eun Woo's unwavering popularity, coupled with Jungkook and Jimin's enduring influence within BTS, showcases their sustained connection with audiences and remarkable standing in the fiercely competitive landscape of individual male idol brand values.

These rankings also highlight the enduring presence and influence of these artists, solidifying their positions as not just performers but also influential figures resonating deeply within the hearts of fans. Their consistent engagement, dynamic talent, and far-reaching influence continue to propel them to the forefront of the K-pop industry, underscoring their irrefutable impact on the global entertainment landscape.

Top 30 individual male K-pop idols revealed

The following list comprises the leading 30 individual male K-pop idols based on their brand value rankings for the month of December.

