ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo: Fantagio asks fans not to visit airport as he resumes activities after Moonbin’s passing

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of death

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo has left for a schedule in Thailand, making it his first official schedule since the passing of fellow member Moonbin. While there has been a lot of attention to his participation, his agency has issued some guidelines for fans. Earlier, when Cha Eun Woo had returned from the US after learning of Moonbin’s passing, he was subjected to onlookers flashing cameras at him at the international airport, making fans call out these actions about not respecting a grieving person’s privacy.

Fantagio’s notice about Cha Eun Woo’s Thailand event

On April 28, the agency responsible for the management of the event in Thailand, Prestige Entertainment, put out a statement on their social media about the KonnecThai event.

“Announcement asking for cooperation to refrain from picking up the artist at the airport.

Prestige Entertainment would like to inform and ask all fans to refrain from traveling to the airport to pick up the artist.

It is forbidden to reveal and distribute travel schedules. Additionally, it is not permitted to take photos of artists at the airport. We request all fans understand the artist and staff for the safety of the artists and all fans.

Prestige Entertainment”

Similarly, Fantagio shared on ASTRO’s fancafe that they would like the privacy of their artist on his to and fro flights from Thailand.

“ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo will be leaving for Thailand to fulfil his KonnecThai schedule, which will be held on April 29 and 30. We ask that fans refrain from coming to the airport for both his departing and arriving flights. Because the airport schedule has not been made public, visiting the airport and filming are forbidden. This is for the safety of both the fans and the artist, so we ask for your understanding.

Thank you for supporting ASTRO.”

About Moonbin’s demise

ASTRO member Moonbin was reported to have passed away on April 19. The news was confirmed by his agency via an official statement on the group’s social media. A memorial has been set up by Fantagio at the company’s office which has been revealed to be continuing until June. All members of ASTRO, as well as former member Rocky, left handwritten letters for their dear friend, remembering him.

