ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo gears up for solo debut; songs from album to premiere at fan-con

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo is set to release his debut solo album in the first half of 2024, as confirmed by his agency, Fantagio, on January 9th. Fantagio has not only confirmed Cha Eun Woo's preparation for his debut solo album release in the first half of 2024, but also that he is gearing up to unveil the first stage performance of one of his songs during his upcoming fan-con in February.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo’s solo debut

On January 9, SPOTV News revealed that ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo is gearing up to release his debut solo album, slated for release in the first half of this year. In response, Fantagio, Cha Eun Woo's agency, confirmed the news, stating that the artist is diligently preparing for his debut solo album with the aim of launching it in the first half of 2024. A noteworthy detail is that he intends to unveil the album's songs for the first time on stage during his first fan-con at Jamsil Indoor Stadium on February 17. The agency encouraged fans to eagerly anticipate this exciting debut.

Despite showcasing his vocal prowess in various OSTs, including the one for the JTBC drama My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Cha Eun Woo's upcoming album marks his first full-fledged solo venture since his debut eight years ago.

Making his solo debut after eight years as a member of ASTRO since 2016, Cha Eun Woo is currently gearing up for his first-ever Asia fan-con tour, 2024 Just One 10 Minute, commencing in Seoul on February 17. Simultaneously, he remains active as an actor, concluding his role in the MBC drama A Good Day to Be a Dog this week. Additionally, the True Beauty star is set to appear in the upcoming MBC K-drama Wonderful World (literal title), which is scheduled to premiere in March.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo’s fan-con

Cha Eun Woo is set to kick-start his tour, titled 2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator, in Seoul, South Korea, on February 17. The tour will then take him to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for a performance on February 24, followed by Bangkok, Thailand, on March 9, and Manila, Philippines, on March 16.

Subsequently, Cha Eun Woo will head to Japan for a two-day concert on March 30 and 31. The grand tour will conclude with the final stops in Singapore and Jakarta on April 13 and April 20, respectively.

